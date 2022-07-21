Get legal advice before suing developers over property issues: Lawyer

PETALING JAYA: Homeowners, Joint Management Bodies (JMB) and Management Corporations (MC) should seek legal advice from lawyers who are familiar with strata management laws and property disputes before proceeding with legal action to protect their interests, said lawyer Raymond Mah.

He and his partner John Chan had recently represented the PJ Centerstage JMB in a claim to recover 342 car parking bays, landscaped areas, a pool deck and other common property from the developer and the purchaser of some of the areas.

Shah Alam High Court Judge Wong Kian Kheong struck down the strata titles that had been issued for the common property areas and ordered their return to the JMB.

In another case, the duo represented an individual owner of a unit at Menara Rajawali in Subang Jaya on a claim against the JMB and car park owner over different maintenance charges. The Court of Appeal held that a JMB is required to determine and fix only one maintenance rate for all types of parcels in a strata scheme.

Mah said should an issue arise between purchasers and housing developers in the years following the completion of the project and the delivery of vacant possession such as developers selling off common property, including car parks, to private owners, lawyers can advise homeowners, JMB and MC on the merits of their claims, represent them in negotiations with the developer and if necessary, pursue legal proceedings in court.

“Depending on the nature of the claim, homeowners, JMB and MC can ask the court for a declaration of their rights, wrongdoing by others and orders to invalidate resolutions passed at annual general meetings or extraordinary general meetings,” he added.

“This is to disclose information and documents, orders to pay maintenance charges at the correct rates, return common property, invalidate strata titles unlawfully issued over common property, pay damages, and others.”

Mah also said other common issues between purchasers and developers were the latter’s misuse of funds in the management account and sinking fund accounts before handover to the JMB or MC, and defects to common property that were discovered before the expiration of the defect liability period, and which were reported to the developer but not properly rectified.

He said homeowners are becoming increasingly aware of their legal rights and are generally quite ready to make demands of their developers, JMB and MC.

However, there are expenses to legal proceedings that has to be considered carefully, including payment of professional fees to lawyers and costs to the opposing side if the process is unsuccessful.

“JMB and MC have the benefit of the funds in the maintenance account to pursue legal action against developers. However, it can be difficult for individual owners.

“One needs to have the financial support of the JMB or MC if suing the developer. Without such financial support, a lot of effort is required to organise contributions from the multiple owners of a strata title project to take a class action for the benefit of all the owners,” Mah added.