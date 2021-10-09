Get permit first to enter permanent forest reserves

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals intending to carry out activities, like climbing or motorcycle riding, in the permanent forest reserves are required to obtain a permit from their respective District Forest Office to enter the area.

Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) director -general Datuk Mohd Ridza Awang(pix) said based on public information and from patrols conducted by forestry enforcement officers, there were individuals who entered the area without a permit.

Recently, it was reported that 13 motocross motorcyclists were arrested for trespassing into a permanent forest reserve area in Terengganu as they did not have the permit to enter the area.

He said those caught entering the permanent forest reserve area without a permit could be subject to legal action under the National Forestry Act 1984

The permit is also required for those intending to carry out activities, like climbing, motocross riding and driving four-wheel drive vehicles, he told Bernama after attending the Malaysian Greening Cycling Programme here today.

The programe was organised by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, JPSM and Putrajaya Corporation in conjunction with National Sports Day (HSN) 2021.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who cycled in a group from his ministry in Precinct 3 to Precinct 19, also plant some Cempaka trees there.

Climbing and extreme sports activities such as motocross are among activities allowed in states under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

Mohd Ridza advised those intending to carry out such activities to apply for the permit earlier as the number of permits to be issued is limited.

The permit is limited to 50 people on weekdays and up to 100 people on weekends, depending on the capacity of the forest reserve area, he said, adding that the fee varies depending on the states.

As for recreational activities at the jungle eco park, Mohd Ridza said it is opened to the public with compliance to the stipulated standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.-Bernama