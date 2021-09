PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Grab Malaysia (Grab) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage Grab’s community of driver and delivery-partners to save for their retirement via the EPF’s i-Saraan programme for those below the age of 55 or self-contribution programme for those aged 55 and above.

The signing of this MoU is a continuation of the first MoU signed between the two parties in August 2018.

i-Saraan is a voluntary contribution programme that is designed to allow individuals in the gig economy and the self-employed to save up for their retirement through contributions to the EPF.

Under i-Saraan, members will receive government incentives of up to 15% of the individual’s annual contribution, subject to a cap of RM250 per year. Under the selfcontribution programme, EPF contributions can be made by any individual at any time up to a maximum of RM60,000 per year.

By starting to save early and consistently even with a small amount, partners will be able to benefit from the effect of compounding dividends, EPF said in a statement today.

For instance, an individual who saves RM10 a month for 30 years will be able to accumulate savings of RM8,220 after 30 years, or more than double their total contribution, thanks to the power of compounding dividends.

If partners save RM140 monthly, they will be able to maximise the Grab and i-Saraan incentives and accumulate RM114,840 in 30 years.

“EPF’s collaboration with Grab will enhance the retirement well-being of its driver and delivery-partners, and we applaud Grab for their commitment to further incentivise and encourage individual accountability in planning for their retirement future,” EPF Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

“This MoU also serves to promote financial literacy among them on the importance of retirement planning, amid the current challenging economic landscape that necessitates everyone to be mindful of their financial situation.

“We look forward to having the hard-working community of Grab driver and delivery-partners sign up as EPF members and contribute voluntarily to their retirement savings, be it via iSaraan or self-contribution. Not only does this help them prepare for their retirement, they will also be able to enjoy benefits as EPF members such as annual dividends, tax relief, and other benefits accorded to members.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Grab Malaysia Managing Director, Sean Goh said: “We are honoured to partner with EPF as the government looks to create a more holistic social protection ecosystem. At Grab, we are committed to providing equal access to new income opportunities, and also help tackle underemployment by encouraging supplementary income via the digital economy - especially for those in unique circumstances, such as persons with disabilities and retirees.

“Due to the pandemic we saw a rapid increase in driver and delivery-partner applications, with over 50,000 people joining the platform. They work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families, so it’s on us to keep pushing the boundaries.

“That is why we have gone the extra mile to contribute an additional 10% for partners aged 55 years and above who contribute via the self-contribution programme and for PWD partners, to encourage them to look after their livelihood. We believe that this partnership is a step in the right direction, as public and private partners come together to promote good financial habits that build financial security amongst all Malaysians.”