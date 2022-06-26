GIACC DG Mohd Sallehhuddin retires

PUTRAJAYA: The second director-general of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan(pix) goes on mandatory retirement today after serving nearly 30 years in the civil service.

GIACC Communications and Media Division, in a statement, said Mohd Sallehhuddin’s relationship with the department had long existed since before he was appointed to the post in April 2021.

“He was one of the first to get involved in developing GIACC’s ‘iconic’ key initiative, namely the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

“Throughout his tenure, a total of 487 Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) have been developed by ministries, state governments, departments and public sector agencies, while a total of 46 OACPs have been developed by government-linked companies,” the statement read.

Born on June 27, 1962, in Kelantan, Mohd Sallehhuddin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Universiti Malaya in 1988.

He started his career in the civil service as an administrative and diplomatic officer on Dec 1, 1992, and has served in various ministries, departments and agencies.

Mohd Sallehhuddin had been appointed several times as a senior officer to members of the administration, including as Senior Private Secretary to Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation in 2002 and Special Functions Officer to Minister of Education in 2009.

The high leadership quality shown by Mohd Sallehhuddin has qualified him to lead several divisions and departments up to the Secretary-General level.-Bernama