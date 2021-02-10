Gift from the heart

PETALING JAYA: The children of two families who have been having trouble following lessons online will now have it easier, thanks to a generous reader of theSun.

The reader, who requested anonymity, donated RM1,000 to each of the two families to purchase handphones to enable them to attend online classes.

“I read about their plight in theSun and I could not help but feel sad that they could not afford additional handphones to help their children study from home,” said the donor, who is from Kuala Lumpur.

She was referring to the article Siblings resort to sharing handphone for online classes that was published last Thursday.

“To me, education is so important. I wanted to make sure that these children can study well in the current environment,” she added.

The story focused on K. Selvarani and Winnie Laing, who could not afford extra devices to enable their children to cope with home-based learning.

Selvarani, 46, could not afford to buy an addition handphone after she lost her job as a canteen operator due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, Laing’s three children had to share the only handphone the family had.

On Monday, Selvarani shared a photo of herself holding a new handphone, flanked by her daughters, S. Roshini and S. Saliini.

“I’m happy that my children can follow their lessons easily now,” she said while holding a Samsung Galaxy A10s.

“It costs RM499. I want to thank the donor for helping us,” she said.

Laing, 40, a housewife who is a resident of Teluk Panglima Garang in Selangor, said she did not expect “such a huge” donation.

“My children will now be able to study online and their homework can be submitted through WhatsApp,” she said.

Similar assistance for families in the lower income group are already in place. The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) launched an initiative in November to collect new or used laptops, personal computers and handphones to be distributed to those who cannot afford them.

NUTP secretary-general Harry H.H. Tan said 10 laptops were received under the initiative. Those who wish to donate or obtain details can contact the union at mail@nutp.org.my or via text message to 012 635 8065.

A non-governmental organisation called 8foraid, which is on a drive to collect donations for the same purpose, has received RM24,000 from the Youth and Sports Ministry. Its spokesman Nurathila Ibrahim said the money will be used to purchase 36 reconditioned laptops.

“We hope to raise another RM20,000 for another 20 laptops. Donors can reach us on Instagram through 8for_aid,” she said.

The organisation is also hoping to address the issue of poor internet connection.

“This is all for low-income families. It is tough for them to get by. The public can do so much to ease their plight,” she added.