Girl, 14, shot dead outside mosque in Pattani

PATTANI (Thailand): A 14-year-old girl was shot dead by a gunman outside a mosque in Pattani, Thailand, in full view of her mother.

Muang District Police Chief Pol Col Jefferi Saimankul said in the incident at about 8.30 am (local time) on Friday, the suspect, 49, an assistant village head, fired at the victim who was chatting with her mother in front of the mosque on Friday.

He said the suspect who was in his four-wheel drive fired two shots at the victim, 14, a female student from a private religious school.

Based on CCTV footage, he said the victim who was seriously injured was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

“The suspect who fled the scene on his four-wheel drive was found hiding in a relative’s house. After being persuaded for two hours, the suspect surrendered.

“Based on the statement given by the victim’s family members, the police found that the suspect was a mental patient who was receiving medical treatment,“ he told Bernama today.

The remains of the victim was buried on Friday. -Bernama