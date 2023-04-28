Girl, 4, dies after falling from 11th floor of Subang Jaya police quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old girl died after falling from the 11th floor of the USJ 8 police quarters in Subang Jaya this morning.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat (pix) said the police received a report on the incident at 11.35 am.

“The victim’s mother was in the kitchen while her two children were playing in the living room.

“After that, she heard the loud closing of the middle room door and tried to open the door, but failed because the door was locked,“ he said in a statement tonight.

.Wan Azlan said that the mother then heard her daughter’s voice calling for help before she went into the next room and found that her daughter had fallen from their home, located on the 11th floor.

He added that medical officers confirmed the victim died at the scene, and her remains have been sent to the Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Further investigations at the scene found that there were no criminal elements and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

Wan Azlan said the victim was the eldest of two siblings and her parents were police personnel who lived in the police quarters. -Bernama