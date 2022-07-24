Girl allegedly abused by foster mother to be placed under JKM's care

ALOR SETAR: The four-year-old girl allegedly abused by her foster mother willbe placed under the Social Welfare Department's (JKM) care centre, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the girl, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital will be placed, at the care centre until the trial on her case had been disposed off and that JKM had visited her.

“What is important now is that we want to make sure that the child continues to be in good health after she is allowed to leave the hospital,“ she said when asked about the girl here yesterday.

Recently, a 27-second video went viral showing a woman beating a girl, believed to be her four-year-old foster child, with a broom stick, allegedly because the child refused to eat.

Meanwhile, Rina, in thanking the individuals concerned who reported the incident on the abused girl, hoped that the general public would always be concerned with such a case and to lodge a report if ht happened around them.

They can do so by lodging a police report or contact Talian Kasih via the toll-free line 15999, she said, adding that they can also go to the nearest JKM Office to report the incident.

Earlier, Rina opened the three-day North Zone KPWKM “Jerayawara” and “Bangkit Wanita” programme at the Aman Central shopping centre.

The programme aims to provide employment opportunities and generate income for women.

“Almost 5,000 job and entrepreneurship opportunities are offered in this programme,” she said, adding that as of July this year, the Bangkit Wanita programme has helped more than 40,000 women in the country.-Bernama