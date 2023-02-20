Girl drowns in swimming pool at family’s homestay

JASIN: A little girl was found drowned in the swimming pool of her family’s homestay in Kampung Pulai, here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the victim, Auni Falisha Muhammad Firdaus, who was two months shy of her third birthday, was unconscious when she was rushed to the Melaka Hospital Emergency Department at about 9.15am.

“It is believed that the girl walked to the swimming pool which is 500 metres from the house with her five-year-old brother without telling their parents or family members and at the time of the incident no visitors were there,” he said in a statement today.

“Her brother came home drenched and when asked of his sister’s whereabout, he said the victim was in the swimming pool alone,“ he added.

Elaborating, Ahmad Jamil said the victim’s parents contacted a colleague to go to the swimming pool to look out for the girl but the victim was found lying face down and unconscious in the pool.

He said the child was then taken to the Merlimau Health Clinic where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered for 45 minutes but there was no response.

“The autopsy results found the cause of death to be consistent with drowning and investigations are ongoing,“ he said. -Bernama