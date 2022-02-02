  1. Home

Girl injured in fall from fourth floor in Langkawi

Pix taken from Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Kedah official pagePix taken from Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Kedah official page

ALOR SETAR: A 12-year-old girl was injured after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Jalan Mahawangsa 1, Kuah, in Langkawi, today.

Langkawi Zone Fire and Rescue chief, Mohd Fadzlullah Mohd Noor said his team received a distress call from the public about the incident at 8.23 am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found that the victim had fallen from a building’s fourth floor. My team members gave initial treatment to the girl.

“The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to the Langkawi Hospital in an ambulance,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the victim's father claimed that he and the family were asleep and was only alerted to the incident by a security guard.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) Child Act 2001.-Bernama