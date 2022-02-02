Girl injured in fall from fourth floor in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: A 12-year-old girl was injured after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Jalan Mahawangsa 1, Kuah, in Langkawi, today.

Langkawi Zone Fire and Rescue chief, Mohd Fadzlullah Mohd Noor said his team received a distress call from the public about the incident at 8.23 am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found that the victim had fallen from a building’s fourth floor. My team members gave initial treatment to the girl.

“The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to the Langkawi Hospital in an ambulance,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the victim's father claimed that he and the family were asleep and was only alerted to the incident by a security guard.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) Child Act 2001.-Bernama