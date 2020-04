PETALING JAYA: Landlords have been urged to give discounts of up to 50% on rentals to their tenants, especially those who have been financially hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations president Datuk Marimuthu Nadason (pix) said a reduction in rental rates for up to six months is “reasonable”.

After all, he said, home owners have been given a moratorium on housing loan repayments so they should give some form of benefit to their tenants.

He said while there is no legislation requiring them to give such discounts, tenants could make a case with landlords, citing the current situation.

Marimuthu urged the government to make a clear stand on such a policy instead of leaving it to the goodwill of landlords.

A report in the financial weekly The Edge last year cited data from a property consultancy which showed that of the two million households in the Klang Valley, 30% are renting.

Alex Chong, youth council member of Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA), also voiced support for a proposal for retailers in shopping malls to be charged rentals according to sales volumes.

“Say a retailer makes RM100,000 in gross revenue, then 10% of that could go to the owner in lieu of rental,” he said, adding that some retailers have even appealed for a total waiver.

The MRCA is also seeking a discount on electricity tariff, claiming that they do not benefit from the 15% reduction under the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 unveiled on Feb 27.

They want a 50% discount for the next six months irrespective of the monthly kilowatt usage.

The MRCA said retailing is a high fixed-cost business with electricity bills and rental payments being two of three top expenses.

Give 50% rent discounts, landlords urged