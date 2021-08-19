Give chance to individual from any race to become PM: Don

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia can take a bold step by giving the opportunity to a suitable and capable individual from any race to become prime minister, an academic said today.

“There is nothing in the Federal Constitution, our highest law in the land which stipulates that only individual from a particular race is allowed to become our prime minister,” Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Associate Professor Dr. Muzaffar Syah Mallow(pix) said in a statement.

“What is clearly mentioned in the Federal Constitution is that in order for anyone to become a prime minister, such person need to seat for election and become Member of Representative in the Parliament or Member of Parliament (MP).”

Under Article 43 (1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution, its states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is required to appoint a Cabinet to advise him in the exercise of his executive functions.

He appoints the Cabinet in the following manner: “Acting in his discretion (See Article 40(2)(a)), he first appoints as Prime Minister a member of the Dewan Rakyat or House of Representative who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the Dewan”.

“This clearly indicate to us that, race is not a requirement to become prime minister,” Muzaffar said.

“What is important is that, such person fulfil all the requirements stipulated under the Federal Constitution in order for him or her to become the prime minister and from the support received, the he or she capable to administer the country.”

Malaysian should be grateful that their society is multi-racial as it enables everybody to know each, help each other and improve themselves to become a better person, a better society and a successful nation, he said.