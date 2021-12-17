Give GPS a chance to create a better Sarawak: Abang Johari

KUCHING: As Sarawakians cast their ballots in the 12th Sarawak state election tomorrow, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) today appealed to voters to give the coalition a chance to create a better Sarawak.

The Chief Minister said by giving GPS the winning mandate, the coalition comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will continue efforts to ensure public security, political stability and economic prosperity for Sarawak.

He said his GPS team will continue with its socio-economic development agenda to create new sources of wealth and generate more business and job opportunities for Sarawak youths and future generations.

“We will ensure Sarawak continues to prosper so that the people can enjoy the benefits of our well-planned, holistic and inclusive economic growth and development.

“My GPS team will always strive to protect and defend the rights of the people and the interests of Sarawak as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC), Sarawak State Constitution and Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Johari said GPS’ commitment to preserving the rights of Sarawak is proven by the bill to amend the Federal Constitution relevant to MA63 which was passed in the Parliament last Tuesday.

GPS, he said, will also preserve the unity and harmony in Sarawak where the multiracial and multireligious communities are able to live together in peace and work for future generations.

“We must not risk our future. We should learn from the failure of the Pakatan Harapan government, which only lasted 22 months due to weakness and instability.

“Our future depends on a strong, stable and committed government to defend the rights of the people and the interests of Sarawak. GPS is experienced, competent, respected and has high integrity with an excellent track record. It will provide the best service to the people of Sarawak,” he added.-Bernama