Give young BN candidates a chance: Annuar

BENTONG: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix), in his effort to help Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates to campaign, has urged voters to give their support to young candidates fielded by the coalition in the 15th general election (GE15).

Annuar, who is also the Ketereh Umno Division head, said the selection of young candidates is a good approach to showcasing their leadership potential.

“It may look like some of these new candidates are at a disadvantage because they are fresh faces but, looking back, I was a candidate when I was 28 and I was able to gain so much experience by serving so long. Everyone has to start somewhere.

“It is a sign of BN looking to the future, to groom young people who have lots of potential,” he said at a ceremony to hand over devices in conjunction with the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economic Centre (PEDi) Family Day with the Community at Felda Lurah Bilut here today.

Annuar was joined by Wong Siew Mun, who is BN’s candidate for the Bilut State Legislative Assembly seat.

In the GE25, Wong will be challenged by Mohd Shokri Mahmood (Pejuang), Datuk Seri Chandra Balabedha (Perikatan Nasional) and Lee Chin Chen (Pakatan Harapan).

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed No 19 as polling day and Nov 15 for early voting.-Bernama