Giving special-needs children ‘the beat of music’

PETALING JAYA: Music has always been a huge part of Edwin Nathaniel’s (pix) life. Having toured around Asia and Europe, he has also taught percussion instruments to children with muscular disorders for the past 20 years.

Nathaniel recounted that in the 1990s, he met world-renowned percussionist Arthur Hull, who facilitated a drum circle in a music shop. Fascinated by the way Hull taught the participants to play together in a unified rhythm, he asked if the same principle could be taught to special-needs children.

“He said it could be done. So, a few of my friends and I decided to teach drums to children. We met the Selangor and Federal Territory Spastic Children’s Association principal to share our idea. She supported it, and we brought our instruments to teach 30 children in our first class. They mostly suffered from cerebral palsy,” he said.

He also managed to assuage concerns that the loud sounds would create more stress for his students.

“There were some who thought that the loud noise would affect their hearing. But the opposite happened and they loved it.”

Nathaniel said anyone could play as long as they had rhythm. Soon, he started to bring in different types of instruments such as cowbells, bongos and chimes.

“Interestingly, I found that everybody could play.”

He recalled a boy who would only use a drumstick to play the djembe, a skin-covered goblet drum from West Africa.

“Over the years, I said that he’d need to use his hands to play it. I took away the stick and encouraged him to practise with his hands. Although it took him three years to make the switch, it was worth it.”

He pointed out that the same student, Muhammad Firdaus Zainuddin, played the instrument on stage.

“It’s amazing to see the power that music has. They just want to play and have fun with their peers.”

Nathaniel, who has played the drums since he was nine, has since developed a programme called Rhythm Interactive Special Enablers (RISE).

Using different percussion instruments, RISE aims to create music as a form of exercise to strengthen motor skills, instil discipline and improve self-esteem and confidence.

“We’d do wrist exercises, raise their hands, do breathing exercises, move their limbs and heads. That’s how their motor skills are developed and become flexible for playing the drums,” he said.

Since then, his students have proved their mettle in New Delhi, where they attended an international performing arts event featuring the talents of physically and mentally challenged individuals.

He stressed that being patient with his students is crucial to bringing the best out of them.

“For instance, there are different forms of autism. They’d jump, run around or not focus. My challenge is to get them to sit down, focus, and play. I learned from their parents that I needed to be firm and tell them that I am the teacher, they are my students. It comes with a lot of repetition. Sometimes, I wonder if I’m using the right instruments. I’d make changes in my teaching style to make it fun and teach them a slow rhythm to play nursery songs.

“In the end, patience is a virtue and commitment is needed to teach them,” he said.