Giving up not an option for stroke and cancer survivor

PETALING JAYA: Nobody wants to get cancer, or the big ‘C’. Facing the challenges of fighting cancer may be too much for some patients, but a large number of them have come out fighting and survived the disease.

Lim Chiou Ling, 56, was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 44 in 2010.

“I went for a routine medical check-up and the doctor found a lump in my left breast. My family and I were shocked, sad and anxious as it was quite sudden,” Lim, a part-time administrative executive, told theSun.

This was not the first time Lim was afflicted with a serious medical condition. When she was 35, she suffered a stroke, which caused her to have trouble walking and speaking.

“The stroke wasn’t due to high blood pressure and there was no clear reason for it. However, I overcame it through physiotherapy,” she said.

It was her fighting spirit that helped her cope with the cancer treatment, including a mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy.

Lim was later introduced to the Candy Girls support group, comprising cancer survivors and those receiving treatment, at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

The group aims at maintaining a healthy lifestyle and supporting other survivors physically, mentally and socially.

Lim has been involved in various awareness programmes under the group’s platform, which identifies each of its 150 members as “sweet, happy and always sticking together like candy”.

“When I had the stroke, I couldn’t walk or speak. However, having breast cancer did not stop me from moving around.”

She added that she proceeded with her treatment so that she could recover and complete her bucket list, which included completing a half-marathon and climbing Mount Kinabalu.

For five months, she joined the other group members for training at University of Malaya’s faculty of medicine to climb the country’s highest peak in 2019.

“I trained come rain or shine twice a week at the faculty.

“Initially, the training was difficult. I felt breathless and couldn’t even complete a 1km run. But our coach would run together with us, encouraging us all the way. Slowly but surely, we all gained confidence and did better.

“Giving up was not an option since we needed to climb Mount Kinabalu. We had to keep fit and build our endurance to go high-altitude hiking,” she said.

At the time of this interview, Lim went hiking with other survivors at Taman Tugu, which is part of their daily activities.

Together with UMMC, her next venture is to help raise RM100,000 in a series of hybrid events that include a virtual and physical run scheduled to be held in September.

Further information on the fundraising campaign is available at www.umbifrostrun.com.