GKV STF reduces waiting period at emergency depts

SERDANG: The setting up of the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force, (GKV STF) has managed to reduce the waiting period for Covid-19 patients at the emergency departments.

GKV STF Joint Commander Brig Gen Dr Mohd Arshil Moideen said the number of cases at all emergency departments in the Klang Valley had dropped from 1,600 in early August when the task force was formed to just 120 cases.

“The success can be attributed to the effectiveness of the vaccination programme being carried out by the government at the moment.

“The reduction can be seen in not just pending cases at emergency wards, but also the admission of category four and five patients,” he told a press conference at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here yesterday.

GKV STF was set up to handle the critical situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and enhance the readiness of the health system in the Greater Klang Valley areas namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and areas bordering north of Negeri Sembilan, south Perak and west of Pahang.

Meanwhile, Mohd Arshil said the relaxation given by the government to individuals who are fully vaccinated in states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan would have an adverse effect if the public fail to follow the standard operating procedures set.

“The relaxation of the rules is for the sake of the nation’s economy and not because the situation is truly safe. The public must follow the SOP under the new normal,” he said.-Bernama