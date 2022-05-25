Glencore set to pay up to US$1.5b to settle US, UK, Brazil probes

LONDON/WASHINGTON: Glencore Plc said yesterday it anticipates paying up to US$1.5 billion (RM6.58 billion) to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation, as authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil announced that three of the company’s subsidiaries were pleading guilty to crimes.

The miner and commodity trading giant agreed to pay more than US$1 billion in the US and Brazil, with Glencore representatives also appearing in courts in the US and Britain yesterday.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said a US$1.1 billion accord with the US will resolve both a decade-long scheme to bribe foreign officials across seven countries and separate criminal and civil charges alleging one of the company’s trading arms manipulated fuel oil prices at two of the largest US shipping ports.

“This represents the Justice Department’s largest criminal enforcement action to date for a commodity price manipulation conspiracy in oil markets,” Garland said at a press conference.

“We will continue to investigate, disrupt and hold accountable corporations that break our laws.”

The company said it expects a final global settlement, including a future fine in Britain, not to exceed the US$1.5 billion it set aside in its reserves in February to resolve the probes relating to operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

“Glencore has resolved the previously disclosed investigations by authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil into past activities in certain Group businesses related to bribery,” it said in a statement.

Any final resolution would wrap up a multi-year US and British investigation that has dogged the Swiss-based multinational, which still faces corruption and bribery investigations by other countries including Swiss and Dutch authorities.

In Brazil yesterday, prosecutors said Glencore will pay US$29.6 million directly to state-run oil company Petrobras in compensation for defrauding the company and roughly US$10 million to authorities in civil penalties.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which opened a corruption investigation in 2019 code-named Operation Azoth, said yesterday it had exposed “profit-driven bribery and corruption” across oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd, which said yesterday it would plead guilty to all the charges at a hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, will be sentenced on June 21.

The SFO alleged that Glencore agents and employees paid bribes worth over US$25 million for preferential access to oil, with approval by the company.

As part of the resolution with the US, Glencore is also required to hire two separate independent compliance monitors.

None of the company’s top executives have faced charges to date. US Justice Department officials told reporters yesterday their investigations remain ongoing.

Glencore said it cooperated with the investigations and that it was working to move past an era of misconduct.

“We acknowledge the misconduct identified in these investigations and have cooperated with the authorities,“ chief executive Gary Nagle said in a statement. “This type of behaviour has no place in Glencore, and the board, management team and I are very clear about the culture that we want and our commitment to be a responsible and ethical operator wherever we work.” – Reuters, AFP