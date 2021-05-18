Global unity needed to pressure Israel

ALL countries must stand united in putting pressure on Israel to put an end to all crimes and atrocities committed by them towards the Palestinian people.

In recent days, the world has bore witness to the tensions and conflict escalating between Palestinians and Israeli forces, which has resulted in many deaths and brought immense suffering to innocent civilians.

All of this began when Israeli forces began taking provocative steps to eject Palestinian residents from their homes in the old city of East Jerusalem. This had caused anger and dissatisfaction among Palestinians.

In response to the anger and dissatisfaction, Israeli forces took severe action against them in the old city of East Jerusalem as well as targeting them at the Al–Aqsa mosque.

All this took place while Palestinians and Muslims around the world were still observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Such insensitive and disrespectful acts by the Israelis had initially given rise to the current tensions and conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Many civilians have become victims due to the attacks between them, including women and children.

The Palestinian people in the old city of East Jerusalem, West Bank and the Gaza Strip have begun rising up against the oppression committed by Israel. Many of them residing in cities and towns inside Israel have also risen up.

Ever since Israel was established in 1948, the Palestinian people have not known peace and their fate worsened when Israel won the Six-Day War in 1967 and captured the old city of East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza.

Millions of Palestinians became refugees and took refuge in nearby Arab countries like Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Lebanon, with many also becoming refugees in Arab gulf countries and European countries.

Houses, land and properties which they left behind have also been seized and confiscated by Israeli settlers without compensation.

The lives of the Palestinian people still staying in the old city of Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza are not that better off than the Palestinian refugees themselves.

Unlike the Israelis, Palestinians in the occupied territory have been denied their basic human rights.

They have been denied the right to live in peace, receive proper facilities and services, and receive good education and training.

Even while facing these problems, Palestinians continue to endure repeated provocations and attacks by both Israeli citizens and the authorities.

Any display of dissatisfaction by them is met with brutal and inhumane action by the Israeli police and army.

The world community cannot remain silent and do nothing to address these problems.

All nations must come together in one voice and take decisive action against all the crimes and atrocities committed by Israel towards the Palestinian people.

It is only when everyone is united will it then become easier for us to pressure Israel to abandon its hostilities towards the the Palestinians. All countries need to put aside their differences and give their full attention to pressuring Israel. It is not difficult for them to come together over this issue.

A unity stand has been achieved in the past where under a rare circumstance the whole world came together, voiced its collective concern, spoke with one voice and delivered a unified action against Israel for its continuous disregard and clear violation of international laws, as well as for its ongoing illegal activities of Jewish settlement construction inside Palestinian territory, in the West Bank and in the old city of East Jerusalem.

In December 2016, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted in favour of UNSC Resolution Number 2334 urging an end to Israeli illegal settlements, which it termed “a flagrant violation under international law”.

This UN resolution was passed by 14 votes, including Malaysia as one of the UNSC non–permanent members, with the US and Israel’s closest allies voting to abstain.

The UN resolution shows the international community’s commitment and willingness to come together and take a stand against Israel’s oppressive acts.

There are many steps which the international community can take against Israel for its continuous disregard for human rights and the rights of the Palestinian people such as cutting political, economic or cultural ties, initiating global economic sanctions against Israel, and even initiating international efforts to kick Israel out of the UN itself for its refusal to live in peace and harmony with the Palestinians.

At the same time, all nations should also work together to launch a massive humanitarian assistance via land, air and naval flotilla to the Palestinian territory.

Through continuous and resilient efforts by the international community, we may be able to stop the ongoing brutality by Israel and protect the life of the Palestinian people.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com