Glove stocks push Bursa Malaysia higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Gains in Hartalega and Top Glove supported Bursa Malaysia to end in positive territory.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.6 points higher at 1,548.31 from Monday’s close of 1,544.71.

The market bellwether opened 2.32 points lower at 1,542.39 and fluctuated between 1,541.72 and 1,549.26 throughout the session.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 510 to 432, while 465 counters were unchanged, 814 untraded and 67 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.79 billion units valued at RM2.63 billion from 4.73 billion units valued at RM2.41 billion yesterday.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said investors took the opportunity from yesterday’s slump to do some bargain hunting mainly in rubber glove counters.

Overall, the Bursa Malaysia Healthcare Index rose 1.9 per cent.

“The gains in the index also occurred against the increase in daily Covid-19 cases, which breached the 6,000 mark today.

“Interestingly, the comeback of the repayment moratorium did not cause a huge sell-off in banks today as it will be done via an opt-in method. As such, the Bursa Malaysia Financial Service index only closed lower by 0.04 per cent,“ he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced another blanket moratorium under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH).

Heavyweights Hartalega inched up 19 sen to RM7.49, while Top Glove and Sime Darby rose seven sen to RM4.30 and RM2.20 respectively.

Press Metal was five sen better at RM4.84 and IOI gained six sen to RM3.81.

Conversely, PetChem lost six sen to RM8.06 and Genting Malaysia declined seven sen to RM2.79.

Of the actives, newly-listed Nestcon increased four sen to 32 sen, Serba Dinamik lost half-a-sen to 32 sen and MMAG rose half-a-sen to 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 32.32 points to 11,249.66, the FBMT 100 Index increased 31.27 points to 10,969.24, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 60.45 points to 12,307.93.

The FBM ACE was 81.90 points better at 7,077.44 and the FBM 70 added 64.23 points to 14,537.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 5.51 points to 15,151.46, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.38 of-a-point higher at 187.33, and the Plantation Index increased 38.82 points to 6,469.85.

Main Market volume edged marginally to 3.15 billion shares valued at RM2.10 billion from 3.26 billion shares valued at RM2.09 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 183.35 million units valued at RM20.59 million from 186.30 million units valued at RM14.55 million.

Volume on the ACE Market widened to 1.46 billion shares worth RM507.91 million from 1.29 billion shares worth RM295.27 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 483.58 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (685.81 billion), construction (129.23 million), technology (240.57 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (68.86 million), property (133.46 million), plantation (14.85 million), REITs (4.12 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (1.19 billion), healthcare (84.09 million), telecommunications and media (37.50 million), transportation and logistics (57.46 million) and utilities (20.25 million). — Bernama