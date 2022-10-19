Glyd Prepaid Corporate Card enables SME to manage business expenses

KUALA LUMPUR: Instapay Technologies Sdn Bhd expects to garner a take-up of 100,000 Glyd Prepaid Corporate Cards in the first year of its launch, said co-founder and CEO Rajnish Kumar.

Glyd is a prepaid Mastercard designed to help SME manage their expenses. Glyd allows businesses to simplify their entire expense management process with pre-loaded cards that can be issued to employees for business-related expenses.

It reduces the use of hard cash, enables companies to have control and visibility on where and how the money is spent. Glyd is owned by Paysol Sdn Bhd and powered by Instapay Tecnologies in partnership with Mastercard.

Rajnish said Glyd will enable businesses to set their budgets and build expense policies into the Glyd Prepaid Corporate Card. The card has a limit of RM10,000.

“This allows them to manage expenses and gain insights into their cash flow and prevent unauthorised spending before it happens. For example, a Glyd card can be customised into various profiles and used as a petrol card, vendor-specific cards, purchase cards, travel & entertainment card,“ he said at the launch of Glyd yesterday.

Through tie-ups with partner merchants, Glyd will enable customers to get discounts on their purchases, giving customers more reason to use their Glyd Prepaid Corporate Card for their official purchases.