Go for new president if you think I failed to be PM: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told party members today that he could have been the prime minister last year with the support of Umno MPs, including those facing corruption trials, but backed off as he not willing to compromise his principles.

“There are those who said I have failed as a leader.

“(To these people), you listen here. If you wish to see me succeed by succumbing to the corrupt, then you go and find another person to be your party president,“ he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

In September 2020, Anwar announced that he had secured “strong, formidable and convincing” support from MPs to form a new government, six months after a Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government was in place.