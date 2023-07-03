Goal feast in Paroi as JDT whip NSFC 7-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) replicated an English Premier League result last night between Liverpool and Manchester United (Liverpool won 7-0) by whipping Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) 7-0 in a Super League match at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, yesterday.

Having won the Charity Shield already this season, JDT who are the defending champions were quickly into their stride, pinning the home team in their own half right from the start, and the immense pressure and domination paid off quickly when Fernando Martin Forestieri finished off a freekick from Leandro Velazquezao in the 21st minute.

Though Negeri Sembilan pulled up their socks after the goal, there was no stopping JDT from scoring their second through Diogo Luis Santo in the 41st minute.

Coach K. Devan reinforced his defence in the second half to stop JDT from adding on to their tally but a penalty in the 49th minute from Fernando Martin dashed his hopes and opened the flood gates with last season’s Most Valuable Player Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi finishing off a fine pass from Diogo in the 53rd minute.

Devan’s nightmare did not end there when La’ Vere Corbin-Ong made it 5-0 in the 67th minute when he powered in a thundering header from close range to leave NSFC goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman, stranded in goal.

The goal feast continued in the 74th minute when Endrick dos Santos made it 6-0 and just when the Negeri fans thought their misery was over, Corbin-Ong punished a defensive lapse in the 88th minute to make it 7-0.

At the Sarawak State stadium in Kuching, home side Kuching City FC lost 1-2 to their Borneo Island rival Sabah.

Sabah’s Indonesian import Saddil Ramdani gave his team a flying start by finishing off a move from his skipper Park Tae-su in the 24th minute.

However, Kuching City FC staged a strong fighback and deservedly equalised through Abu Kamara on the stroke of half time.

In the second half though, Sabah, coached by Datuk Ong Kim Swee continued to raid the Sarawakian defence and the pressure was rewarded in the 58th minute when Telmo Castanheira struck the winning goal. -Bernama