Goat herder shot, bodyguard and two friends arrested

PARIT BUNTAR: Police arrested a bodyguard and two of his friends after a goat herder was accidentally shot in the abdomen while they were drinking, in an incident at Jalan Swee Lee, Kuala Kurau yesterday.

Perak CID chief, SAC Anuar Othman, said that the police received a call about a 23-year-old man who was being treated for a firearm-inflicted wound, from the emergency unit of the Parit Buntar Hospital at 6.30 pm.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the 33-year-old bodyguard had met his friends, the victim, a 37-year-old lorry transport firm owner and a 48-year-old storekeeper for a prayer ceremony for the death of their friend.

He said that after imbibing liquor, the bodyguard, who worked at a security firm in Kuala Lumpur, took out his CZ 75 pistol to show off.

“He removed the magazine, not realising that there was a bullet in the chamber. He pulled the trigger and hit the victim, who was standing a metre in front of him, in the stomach,” he said in a statement here, today.

Anuar said the victim was rushed to the Parit Buntar Hospital and his condition was reported to be stable.

He said that the police had seized from the man a pistol, a magazine with eight 9mm bullets, a pistol holster and a 9mm bullet casing.

The three men were remanded for four days from today to help with investigation under Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1960, he added. — Bernama