Gobind: Reconsider stance on Sosma

PETALING JAYA: Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo (pix) has called on Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to reconsider his stance on the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) which denies bail to those charged under the law.

“Whilst we accept that there is a need for laws to deal with the security of the nation, we cannot deny the fact that Sosma is oppressive in nature.

“In fact, in October 2019, Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself is reported to have said that certain parts of Sosma should be amended and improved for the benefit of all parties, as the law has been deemed “too harsh”,“ Gobind wrote on his Facebook today.

He also pointed out that there is no check and balance on the powers of the investigating authorities during the 28 days detention period.

“This allows for abuse not only at the point of wrongful arrests but also during the course of investigations which must not be allowed.

“There ought to be that process which allows a person detained access to court during that time. This is why we in PH voted against the motion brought by the previous Home Minister to extend section 4(5) of Sosma in Parliament on 23rd March 2022,“ he added.

Gobind also raised the need to review other provisions of Sosma.

This included Section 6 (provisions for interception of communications), Section 14 (taking of evidence of witnesses in a manner not seen or heard by an accused or their counsel), as well as Sections 20, 22, 23, 24 and 25 (deal with the admissibility of documents and evidence) among others.