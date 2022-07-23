GoCar, EV connection team up to enhance charging connectivity in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: GoCar Malaysia and EV Connection, a one-stop electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider, have entered into a partnership to expand accessibility to EV charging stations in the country.

The car-sharing platform operator said the collaboration would enable the integration of GoCar’s mobile app with EV Connection’s JomCharge mobile platform to increase connectivity to more EV charging stations and fast DC chargers for GoCar users and the general public.

“Following the first phase of integration, which is expected to be completed by third quarter 2022, GoCar users and the general public will be able to view charger locations, charger availability and charger types within EV Connection’s network via the GoCar app,” it said in a statement today.

It said future plans to scale up included enhancement of services such as the capability to pre-book an EV charger, schedule a recharge, make payments and track the vehicle charging progress through the GoCar app.

GoCar Malaysia said EV Connection currently has one of the largest DC charger networks in the country, located along the North-South Expressway and the company is targeting an expansion to 100 charging stations by the end of 2022.

It said these DC chargers are universal chargers and can accommodate all types of EV makes and models.

“Having diversified from a car sharing platform to offer a range of mobility solutions, GoCar has been focused on expanding access to EV solutions through EV car sharing, EV subscription and EV charging.

“The company recently added the Hyundai Kona to its GoEV line-up and aims to increase its fleet to more than 100 EVs by the end of 2022,” it said.

It said since the launch of GoEV in December 2021, more than 1,000 GoEV users have clocked an excess of 500,000 kilometres.

GoCar Malaysia chief executive officer Wong Hoe Mun said the strategic partnership with EV Connection is in line with the company’s commitment to bring the EV experience into mainstream Malaysia through GoEV.

“Through this integration, we believe that our users can better plan their trips and have real-time updates on EV charging locations on the fly.

“This will ultimately reduce range anxiety and increase comfort and convenience for GoCar and other EV users,” he said.

EV Connection technical director Dr Che Hang Seng said the collaboration is in line with Jomcharge’s mission to support the electric mobility transition in the region.

“Together with GoCar, we hope to relieve the anxiety and reduce EV-adoption barrier for the mass market,” he added.-Bernama