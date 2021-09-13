GoCare targets RM90,000 in emergency crowdfunding for six Penang Covid-19 facilities

PETALING JAYA: Taking into account how the high number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has caused a shortage of medical equipment in Penang hospitals, the Crisis Relief Squad of MCA (CRSM) will launch an emergency fundraiser for medical equipment through the GoCare platform.

GoCare has currently procured six oxygen concentrator, 30 disinfection guns, 30 10-litre oxygen cylinders, 1,600 boxes of medical masks, four 20”x 20” tents, and 1,500 hazmat suits, 30 medical thermometers, etc corresponding to the requirements of six hospitals in Penang.

It handed over six boxes of hazmat suits, 12 boxes of masks, disinfection guns, disinfectant, 100 boxes of dry rations and shower gels to four Covid-19 facilities in Penang today.

CRSM Penang chief Edmond Mah Chun Kit said GoCare still has to raise a total of RM90,000 worth of medical supplies to relieve the pressure on local Covid-19 facilities.

There are currently six hospitals specialising in treating Covid-19 in Penang, namely Pulau Pinang Hospital, Seberang Jaya Hospital, Bukit Mertajam Hospital, Hospital Balik Pulau, Hospital Sungai Bakap, and Kepala Batas Hospital.

The GoCare emergency fundraiser for medical supplies is ongoing, and the public can check the shortage list here: (https://gocare.org.my/product/penang-covid-hospital/ ).

CRSM National Chairperson Datuk Lim Chong Ly urges the public and companies to continue lending their full support to fronliners and Covid-19 facilities as they are the people’s last line of defence.

In addition to medical equipment, GoCare also distributes snacks and personal protective equipment sponsored by merchants to frontline personnel, including chocolate, disinfection guns and disinfectant donated by Turko and AST as their way of showing support.

From the onset of the pandemic in 2020, CRSM has contacted Covid-19 hospitals across the nation, and joined forces with local non-government organisations (NGO) to jointly raise funds through gocare.org.my, to the enthusiasm of the public.

In the past two months, GoCare has distributed oxygen cylinder trolleys to Putrajaya Hospital and Kajang Hospital, medical thermometers to Serdang Hospital, and delivered urgently needed supplies, vegetarian lunches and chocolates to the frontliners of Selayang Hospital, and so forth.

Among donors, the AST Chemical Group has donated 100 disinfection guns and disinfectants; the Klang Photography Society donated a waterproof digital camera and megaphone, as well as sponsored vegetarian lunch boxes; Nano Medic donated blood glucose meter and test kits; and theVTAR Institute donated oxygen cylinder trolleys.

Each Covid-19 facility needs disinfection guns so every department can disinfect quickly; blood glucose meters to identify people at higher risk from Covid-19, and waterproof digital cameras for the use of forensic medicine departments

CRSM and GoCare will continue to raise medical supplies for states with growing Covid-19 numbers. Therefore, we hope that the public and businesses can actively donate. To donate supplies to hospitals, please visit www.gocare.org.my or call the GoCare hotline: 019- 668 6278.