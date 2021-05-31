GOF cripples copper-smelting syndicate in Simpang Renggam

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have crippled a copper-smelting syndicate, with a seizure of over RM3.5 million, in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, yesterday morning.

General Operations Force (GOF) 5th Battalion commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said it also arrested eight men, including four Chinese nationals and one Bangladesh national, aged 24 to 66, at Kampung Ibrahim Majid, Simpang Renggam at 4.30 am.

He said the police also confiscated six white sacks containing mixed copper pieces, 24 pallets of mixed copper sheets, 41 large sacks filled with mixed copper, 13 slabs of copper weighing 450 kg each, 67 large sacks of charcoals and forklift trucks.

“We also seized generators, boilers and weighing scales, all totalling RM3,500,750.

“With the arrest and seizure, we believe we have crippled an illegal copper-smelting syndicate in Simpang Renggam and Pontian areas,” he said in a statement today.

Dimin said all the suspects and seized items had been taken to the Kluang District Police Headquarters for further action.

The case was being investigated under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act, Section 6 of the Second-Hand Dealers Act and Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act.-Bernama