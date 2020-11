ALOR SETAR: A personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) was slightly injured after being shot while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Bukit Kayu Hitam this evening.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said that in the 6.15 pm incident, the GOF personnel was conducting a patrol with another member in the area.

“The personnel, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suddenly felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. When he checked, he found a circular mark.

“He then saw there were human activities in the area. We suspect he was shot with an air rifle believed to have come from the direction of the neighbouring country,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the 26-year-old personnel had lodged a report with the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station and that an investigation paper had been opened under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“We will investigate and take stern action against the individual who fired the shot at the enforcement officer carrying out his duty,” he said.

This is the second such incident on a GOF personnel following the shootout involving two personnel and a group of smugglers about 600 metres from the TS9 command post in Padang Besar, Perlis early yesterday.

In the 3.10 am incident, police corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, of the elite Senoi Praaq unit was killed and corporal Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was critically injured. — Bernama