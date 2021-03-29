GOF seizes smuggled rice worth RM2.65 million, nabs three

KLANG: The General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade has smashed a smuggling syndicate with the seizure of 26 tonnes of rice worth RM2.65 million and arrest of three men here.

Battalion 4 GOF commanding officer Supt Rizal Mohamed said the three were caught unloading contraband rice from a container into a store in Jalan Telok Gadong, Port Klang at 12.10 am on Saturday.

The suspects comprised two Malaysians aged 37 and 38, and a 26-year-old Indian national, he told a media conference here today.

‘’The police seized rice of various brands in 78 gunny sacks, 259 packs and 60 boxes, all weighing about 13 tonnes, and a container trailer.

‘’The police also found rice of various brands in 214 gunny sacks, 459 packs and 200 boxes, also weighing a total of 13 tonnes, from the store,’’ he added.

With the arrests, police had severed a rice smuggling channel here, he said.— Bernama