GOF8 foils attempt to smuggle in 541 wild birds

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF8) thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 541 white-rumped shama birds from Thailand yesterday.

GOF8 assistant commanding officer DSP Ramesh K Krishnan said in the 4 pm incident, the ‘Strike Force’ members conducting Op Wawasan detected a suspicious-looking car in Kampung Jubakar, Tumpat.

“An inspection on the vehicle led to the discovery of 32 baskets containing 541 white-rumped shama birds, suspected of being smuggled in from Thailand.

“The birds are estimated to be worth RM571,500,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the 28-year-old driver from Perak was detained for investigation while the seized animals were handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks for further action.-Bernama