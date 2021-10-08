GOF9 seizes 9,700 boxes of vape liquid worth RM150,000 in Tumpat

TUMPAT: The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF9) foiled an attempt to smuggle out 9,700 boxes of flavoured vape liquid worth RM150,000 to a neighbouring country following seizure of the items in Kampung Simpangan yesterday.

GOF9 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said a 53-year-old local man was arrested in the 5 pm incident.

He said the seizure was made after the GOF9 Strike Force patrol unit spotted a suspicious car in front of a house and upon inspection, they found 20 brown boxes containing 9,700 boxes of vape liquid, believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“After waiting for almost 30 minutes, the suspect arrived and claimed the items were his,” he said in a statement today.

The PGA team arrested the man and seized all the items, which included a RELX brand vape pod.

The suspect and the seized items, as well as the Proton Wira car were taken to the Kuala Jambu Tactical Company (Komtak) for further investigation,“ he added.

Azhari said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM157, 060, and the case is being investigated under Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952.-Bernama