GOF9 seizes vape devices worth RM310,000 in Tanah Merah

KOTA BHARU: The Ninth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF9) seized various types of vape devices and liquid worth RM310,360 at the Awang Bunga illegal jetty near Kampung Limau Purut, Tanah Merah, 49 km from here, yesterday.

GOF9 commanding officer, Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said dozens of boxes of the items were found hidden in bushes on the bank of Sungai Golok during a patrol by the Intelligence Branch of GOF9, at 6 am, after a public tip off.

‘’The team monitored the area for half-an-hour but no one turned up to retrieve the items.

‘’Subsequent inspection found that the boxes contained 809 devices for vape smoking and 2,780 vape liquid, believed to be smuggled to Thailand,’’ he said in a statement, today.

He said a police report on the discovery had been lodged at the Lalang Peluru Police Station, Tanah Merah.

‘’The vape smoking devices will be surrendered to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for investigation under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967, while the vape liquid will handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia for investigation under Section 13(a) of the Poisons Act 1952,’’ he said.

He said that border check would continue to be tightened to combat cross border crimes in whatever form and condition.

‘’The cooperation of the local populace is much needed especially in channelling information so that prompt action can be taken,’’ he added. — Bernama