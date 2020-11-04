Going digital should be a priority for Budget 2021 — Ramssol Group

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramssol Group, a human resource information management service group, wants to see the upcoming Budget 2021 supporting traditional businesses in their transformation towards digitalisation.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Cllement Tan said the company believes significant financial support is needed to accelerate the adoption of digitalisation both in transforming processes and upskilling employees.

“This can be done via funds or subsidies that encourage upskilling and reskilling of employees, giving organisations the added support needed to ensure their workforce is able to cope with the digitalisation process,” he said in a statement today.

In ensuring the sustainability of companies, Tan suggested the government can look into waiving the Sales and Service Tax for information and communications technology (ICT) products and services, especially for start-ups or small and medium enterprises.

“Overall, we believe information technology must remain a key focus area, especially with the growth trajectory of the digitalisation process.

“Solutions have to be comprehensive and applicable to multiple sectors while assisting the country to seize and realise opportunities during this recovery period,” he added.

The government is scheduled to present Budget 2021 in Parliament on Friday. — Bernama