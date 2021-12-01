Golf Club provides Deepavali cheer

AS part of the its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts for the Deepavali celebration, Palm Garden Golf Club visited Pertubuhan Kebajikan Tangam Illam in Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur early this week.

The club presented much-needed essential goods, “ang pows” and meal packs prepared by the club’s R5VE Cafe to the 40-odd underprivileged occupants of the home.

The home’s administrator, Saseikala Subramaniam received the items from Palm Garden’s assistant general manager Terence Lee and club manager Desmond Lai.

“Giving back to the community is very close to our core values. We are pleased to be able to contribute in a small way to the children and elderly people of the home,” said Lee.

“We hope the essential items will be useful and will bring much joy to the occupants of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Thangam Illam.”

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Tangam Illam is a non-profit organisation set-up for orphans, special needs children and the elderly.

Members of the public can reach out to the home by calling, 011-1636 8509 or 016-6277 409.