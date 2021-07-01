Golfer Kelly Tan, archer Syaqiera qualify for Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has confirmed that two more Malaysian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

They are national archer Syaqiera Mashayikh and professional golfer Kelly Tan.

The announcement was made via OCM’s Facebook page last night.

OCM also took the opportunity to congratulate both athletes for having booked their Olympics berths.

This will be Syaqiera’s first ever Olympics while Kelly is set to make her second Olympic appearance after making her debut in Rio 2016.

The latest inclusion of Syaqiera and Kelly translates to Malaysia now having 26 athletes in total participating in the Games so far, which will be held from July 23 till Aug 8.

Last Tuesday, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said that four athletes who are still awaiting for their qualification status are Lee Hup Wei (high jumper) and Azreen Nabila Alias (women’s 100m) from athletics as well as two swimmers, Welson Sim (men’s 200m/400m freestyle) and Phee Jinq En (women’s 100m breaststroke). -Bernama