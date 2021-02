KUALA LUMPUR: The Government of Malaysia Special Purpose Vehicle (GOMSPV) will be the entity to oversee the deployment of fifth generation (5G) infrastructure and network nationwide, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

He said GOMSPV would be licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and subject to MCMC’s regulatory oversight.

“This single entity will manage the transition to 5G network which would reduce duplication of networks. As we push communications as the third public utility, companies can focus on providing better internet services for customers,” he said in a virtual media briefing on ‘Accelerating 5G Deployment in Malaysia’, today.

He said GOMSPV would provide transparent wholesale services to service providers adding that there would not be any transfer of ownership for the next 10 years.

“MCMC will also come up with further regulatory requirements to make sure that the whole plan is for the benefit of the country,“ he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Feb 19 launched the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative, which will comprise three phases to be completed by 2030.

Meanwhile, Fadhlullah Suhaimi also outlined the demand strategy that is needed to ensure the 5G network is being used, which includes 5G First Policy to facilitate the adoption of services enabled by 5G, support from federal and state government for the deployment of 5G infrastructure and 5G nurturing programme.

He said MCMC is also building a National Digital Experience Centre to serve as a showcase of digital experiences and services of the future.

According to Fadhlullah Suhaimi, the deployment of 5G network would cost between 25 per cent to 75 per cent more than 4G, with total investment allocated for 5G infrastructure and network at RM15 billion over the span of 10 years.

“It will generate approximately 105,000 new jobs based on the assumption that any digital investment of RM1 billion will create 7,000 new jobs, as the use of technology will reduce reliance on low-skilled foreign labour,“ he added.

He said with the implementation of 5G under the newly launched MyDIGITAL by the end of this year, priority would be given to capital cities that have high economic activity as well as high population density areas. — Bernama