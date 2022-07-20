‘Good move to appoint non-civil servant as KL mayor’

PETALING JAYA: The appointment of a mayor who is not part of the civil service will prove to be a breath of fresh air as he would bring a different perspective on how the nation’s largest city, Kuala Lumpur, should be governed.

Former Transport Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said everyone who served as the city’s mayor had been a civil servant and brought along a civil service mentality of doing things only in a certain way.

He said another problem with appointing civil servants is that they would also feel beholden to those in power, follow the ideas of the government for the city, and not look at how effective those ideas would be.

“The proposal to appoint a non-civil servant such as Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye will be good for Kuala Lumpur as he has lived here nearly all his life and knows more about the city than civil servants.

“He has shown dedication, commitment and integrity, which are all qualities needed to do the job without fear or favour. He is a person who will put the people of the city first and vested interests at the very bottom.”

Ramon, who is chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, said having a Malaysian outlook, identity and perspective are important to make Kuala Lumpur a dynamic and vibrant city.

He said the public sees Lee as a simple, honest and humble man.

“He is a person who has no airs of grandeur. Having a non-civil servant will be a step forward.

“By appointing Lee as Kuala Lumpur mayor, the government will show the people it is serious about change, and is putting them above everything else.

“Appointing him may be the start to bringing leaders from other races to lead important institutions.”

theSun columnist Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, who is also former chairman and chief executive officer of Bernama, said major cities around the world have appointed mayors from among outstanding public personalities outside the civil service.

He said he decided to put forward the idea of appointing Lee as Kuala Lumpur mayor because of his outstanding achievements and his relentless public service.

Azman quoted the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah as saying: “I have witnessed with my very own eyes how impressive his many years of serving the rakyat are.

“Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye is a real YB which can be translated also as Yang Berkerja (one who works) and Yang Berkhidmat (one who serves).”

Social activist Tan Sri Robert Phang said it is a good idea to have someone outside the civil service to be named as Kuala Lumpur mayor.

He said the better idea would be to allow the public to choose the person best suited to run the city.

Former UKM vice-chancellor Tan Sri Anuwar Ali said he supported the idea of appointing Lee as the next mayor as he is the most suitable candidate and is well respected by the public.

He added that Lee, in his various roles, had highlighted his concerns on issues such as housing, health and education in our society.