PETALING JAYA: For residents of Apartment Sri Murni Fasa 2 in Selayang, Selangor, it was a night to remember, but for all the wrong reasons.

At about 2am on Monday, P. Raveendran was shaken awake by a commotion cause by security personnel setting up a blockade around his apartment building.

Just over 24 hours later, Ramdan Razak, 34, woke up in the wee hours to find his son breathing irregularly, but had to wait for hours before he could get the boy to a doctor.

However, in the midst of all their troubles, good neighbourliness prevailed. Kind residents carried kidney patient Mokthar Drahman, 61, all the way up to his apartment on the 16th floor when it was found that the lift had broken down.

Raveendran, a production technician, said his neighbours had spotted several people laying barbed wire around his apartment block in the middle of the night and they raised the alarm.

“It came as a shock to us,” he told theSun yesterday.

No one was aware that their locality would be put under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) as a result of a large increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in the area.

It would be several hours later before Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob made an official announcement that eight localities would be locked down for all residents to undergo tests for Covid-19.

“No one informed us that this was going to happen. We only got the full details when (Batu MP) P. Prabakaran visited us to ask if we needed anything,” Raveendran said.

Just over a day later, Ramdan’s nightmare came true.

“It was about 4am when I woke up to check on my children,” he said.

He found that his second child, six-year-old Muhd Amri Miqhail, was breathing irregularly and he suspected that the boy could be having an asthma attack.

Ramdan rushed downstairs but found that the door to the lobby was locked.

A frantic effort to get help came to nought.

He said he realised that even if he screamed, no one would hear him so he returned to his apartment to call several emergency helplines.

When he finally got through, he was informed that emergency personnel were already attending to other cases elsewhere but assured him that help would be there for him “soon”.

Ramdan said he returned to the lobby at about 8am to find an elderly woman waiting for her son to take her for her monthly check-up at a hospital.

“She has diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said.

A security personnel present eventually escorted the woman’s son to the lobby and they left for the hospital immediately.

“After she left, I explained to the security officer that my son also needed a doctor.

When Ramdan finally managed to get his son to see a doctor, he was relieved to hear that Muhd Amri only had a throat infection.

At about 5pm yesterday, Mokhtar, accompanied by his wife Asiah Khuzaini, 41, arrived home from a dialysis session but could not get to his apartment because neither of the two lifts were working.

“Several neighbours saw us waiting at the lobby and offered to carry him upstairs,” Asiah told theSun.

A member of the residents association later said the lift was due to be repaired on Monday but work could not proceed because the area was put under an EMCO.

Asiah expressed concern that Mokhtar would not be able to attend his next dialysis session the next day if the lift was not fixed.

“I am glad that my neighbours helped me through this. If not for them, I wouldn’t know what to do.

“I’m really thankful to all of them,” she said, adding that it took a good 45 minutes to get Mokhtar all the way up to their unit.

