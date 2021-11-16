Good response on Science, Technology, Innovation activities among students: Dr Adham Baba

KUALA LUMPUR: Students’ response to science, technology and innovation cultivating activities has not decreased despite being conducted virtually, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix).

He said that, based on the study conducted, many students wanted to participate in the competitions which were organised virtually because it made it easier for them to get information and explanations on science, technology and innovation.

Interestingly, there was an increase in terms of the participation of rural students in such competitions.

“We also found that the schools that won these competitions are not only among science schools but also include schools in rural areas, such as Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Berang, Terengganu, which won the Virtual PSN Science Fest (VPSF) 2021 competition today,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the VPSF closing ceremony and the announcement of the winners of the National Tinkering Challenge (NTC) 2021 at the National Science Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

To continue to cultivate science, technology and innovation further, the National Science Centre Kuala Lumpur will continue to organise various competitions in the future, including targeting a total of 500 participants to join NTC next year.

Apart from that, he said that the National Science Centre has taken the initiative to offer a new attraction, namely the Tinker Garage Gallery, which aims to provide facilities, equipment and learning modules in an effort to cultivate the practice of tinkering.

“It is hoped that this effort can be one of the drivers towards building talents in science, technology and innovation, in line with the needs of the fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) which focuses on knowledge-based economic development,” he said.

At the event, Dr Adham also announced that the National Science Centre Kuala Lumpur and the Northern Region Branch Science Centre in Gunung Keriang, Kedah will reopen tomorrow, with free admission until Sunday (Nov 21).

From Nov 22, the public will also have the opportunity to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices until the end of the year.-Bernama