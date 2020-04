KUALA LUMPUR: The third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which ends today sees the appeal of students of tertiary institutions to return to their hometowns and individuals stranded in their hometowns to go back home granted by the government.

Beginning last night, a total of 1,128 students from private and government universities in green zones began their journey back to their hometowns which are also in green zones.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of this number, 863 students were sent from the middle zone to the northern zone last night, while 265 students will be sent from the northern zone to the middle zone tonight.

Some of these students are expected to arrive at their drop-off points at about 9 a.m. today, with only one family member with a vehicle allowed to pick him up.

In the case of students with no transport, the frontliners will send them straight to their homes.

Their parents will surely be happy to see their children whom they have not met for almost two months when the MCO was extended to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.

However, at the same time, the advice of the Ministry of Health must not be ignored.

Students are reminded to always take preventive measures such as social distancing of at least one metre with other people, and to observe personal hygiene, washing their hands with soap and water,

They are also advised to wear masks for the whole duration of the journey.

Meanwhile, in the case of people who are stuck in their hometowns, the results of their appeals for cross-state travel which were made through the Gerak Malaysia application since April 25 will only be known on May 1.

Only after that will there be further discussions on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for their movement from their hometowns to the cities.

It must be remembered that this permission is only for those who are stranded in their hometowns and want to return to their own homes and not for those who want to go back to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, today will also be the day when the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang in Johor ends.

In the meantime, the EMCO in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor which involves a religious school and a home which was supposed to end today has been extended to May 5.

Yesterday, the number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continued to show positive development when it recorded double the number of new reported cases.

Meanwhile, the number of 40 new cases recorded yesterday continued the double digit trend since two weeks ago.

However, as the country’s frontline hero Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, this does not mean we can be complacent as the fight is not yet over.

At this moment, the people’s compliance with the MCO is crucial in order to ensure that the chain of Covid-19 infections is broken.

What the people need to do is to remain at home and if they have to go out, to observe social distancing, and to always wash their hands with soap.

Trust the frontliners to do their job and all will be well. -Bernama