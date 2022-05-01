Gov't announces goodies in conjunction with Workers’ Day 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: In recognition and appreciation to the workers in generating the nation’s progress, the government has agreed to give 'rewards' in conjunction with the Workers’ Day 2022 celebration, themed ‘Pekerja Tonggak Keluarga Malaysia Dalam Pemulihan Negara.’

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the rewards included the government to bear 80 per cent of the total contribution of self-employed individuals through the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) with a target to benefit at least one million individuals.

In addition, there is also the Keluarga Malaysia Vehicle Insurance Financing programme, MyEzyCover.com introduced today (May 1). It is a financing package in instalments of up to 10 months without any interest charges, offered to civil servants before the scheme is extended to the private sector.

“This programme will be implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources in collaboration with Socso and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa),” he said in his Worker's Day 2022 address which was broadcast live on TV1, today.

Ismail Sabri said the minimum salary of RM1,500 which came into effect today was a gift to the workers for their tireless dedication to developing the country's economy.

The Prime Minister said the government had also agreed to make it mandatory for the setting up of nurseries in public sector workplaces involving federal and state governments as well as statutory bodies before expanding it to the private sector.

According to him, the government has provided an annual grant of RM10 million in 2019 and RM30 million in 2020 for the initiative, to provide relief to employees with small children.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister said the reopening of the country’s borders provided space for the reemployment of foreign workers in certain sectors, especially in the 3D (dirty, dangerous and difficult) sector, but the move was not to alienate local workers.

He added that a comprehensive mechanism would be devised to reduce dependence on foreign workers so that locals are given priority.

“The Ministry of Human Resources has been asked to study this aspect so that local workers can benefit by improving salary rates, employment packages and career advancement,” he said.-Bernama