Gov't assures to bring home Malaysians stranded in Saudi Arabia: Idris

TAIPING: The government has given its assurance to bring 63 Malaysians, who are stranded in Saudi Arabia since June, home soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix) .

Speaking to reporters after attending an event in Simpang Taiping here today, Idris said that efforts are underway with the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah to coordinate the repatriation of all the pilgrims.

On Oct 7, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that 63 Malaysians, comprising 28 adults and 35 children have been stranded in Saudi Arabia since June.

All the pilgrims were brought to Madinah by the Tarekat al-Naqsyabandiah al-Khalidiyyah group for umrah in March, but until today they are still stranded in Madinah and have not been taken to Makkah to complete the pilgrimage.

Idris also said that action to be taken again the Tareqat al-Naqsyabandiah al-Khalidiah leader, Habib Shah Firdaus Habib Ahmad, would be in accordance with the state Islamic religious affairs department after the Fatwa Committee convenes.-Bernama