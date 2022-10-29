Gov't comes up with various initiatives to help Keluarga Malaysia in Pahang

KUANTAN: The government has and is implementing various initiatives in Pahang to boost economic growth, improve living standards and ensure the comfort of Keluarga Malaysia in the state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government through the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) had allocated RM3.32 billion for 101 development projects in Pahang involving 39 new projects and 62 extension projects.

“Under KPLB, a total of 60 housing units were built and 2,250 units were renovated under the Keluarga Malaysia People’s Housing Programme, involving an allocation of RM36 million, which benefited more than 11,500 members of rural households,“ he said when launching the Pahang edition of Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (JAKM) here today.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

To help low-income people in Pahang, Ismail Sabri said 12,444 housing units under the Affordable Housing Programme (RMM) under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) have been built, 2,171 units are under construction and another 3,905 units are under planning, making the total to 18,520 units.

Ismail Sabri said the government was also committed to implementing the 350 km toll-free Central Spine Road (CSR) Package between Kuala Krai, Kelantan and Bentong, Pahang with a cost of RM8.7 billion and expected to be fully completed in 2026.

“The government has also allocated RM1.307 billion to upgrade and maintain federal roads in Pahang, thus opening up new areas and boosting economic growth as well as improving the living standards of local residents,“ he said.

For the education sector in Pahang, there are 40 new and extension projects of schools and educational institutions with a cost of RM754 million under the 2022 Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said 13 projects have been fully completed, 18 are in the implementation stage and nine are in the pre-construction stage.

Meanwhile, two health clinics as well as Bandar Raub and Kuala Triang quarters are being built with an allocation of RM40 million and expected to be completed next year.

To deal with the northeast monsoon, Ismail Sabri said RM1.8 billion had been provided under the flood mitigation and coastal erosion projects including in Kampung Tanjung Batu, Pekan and the Sungai Triang and Sungai Semerting Corridor Rehabilitation Plan in Bentong as well as the Bandar Bera Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan.

“There is a pilot project to control erosion and silt in the sloping area of Cameron Highlands which involves a cost of RM6.07 million,” he said.

He added that a total of RM1.215 billion will also be spent on the construction of two new water treatment plants, five projects to improve water treatment plants and water inlets, seven water tank construction projects for the distribution system and a Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Programme to help solve water supply problems in Pahang.-Bernama