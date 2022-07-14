Gov’t improves special housing allowance payment

PUTRAJAYA: The government has improved the payment of Special Housing Allowance by abolishing the condition of 'not renting out one's own house' stipulated for public service officers residing in the department and post special quarters, effective July 1.

Through the abolition, the special housing allowance is eligible to be paid to public service officers provided that these officers occupy the department or post special quarters allocated to them.

A circular, dated July 8, 2022, and signed by the Public Service Department director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, stated that the rule in paragraph 4 of the Service Circular (PP) 11/2002 for the condition of not renting out one's own house has been repealed, following the enforcement.

Paragraph 4 of PP 11/2002 mentions that the Special Housing Allowance is paid on the condition that the officer occupying the house allocated to him does not rent out his own house.

Special Housing Allowance payment is a rebranding of Special Housing payment through Service Circular No. 10 of 2019 following the rationalisation of allowances in the public service.

It also said that the decision to improve the existing conditions is in line with the government's intention to pay attention to the welfare and well-being of public service officers.

“This move is also part of efforts to enable the public, including public service officers, to own their own houses,” read the circular.

Subject to its acceptance by the respective authorities, this directive, as a whole, is extended to all state civil services, statutory bodies and local authorities.-Bernama