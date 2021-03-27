Gov’t, JAGAM to identify Malaysians to undergo training in Japan

ALOR GAJAH: The government, through Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (Yayasan Peneraju), will collaborate with the Japan Graduates Association of Malaysia (JAGAM) to identify Malaysians with the potential to be trained to improve their skills in certain fields in Japan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said those identified would become highly-skilled human capital to fill positions or job opportunities in certain sectors in companies with Japanese investors.

“This initiative is still at an early stage... because there are several requirements and conditions that need to be fulfilled to make it a success, such as obtaining a work permit,” he told reporters after the Alor Gajah Parliamentary ‘Program Ceria Ke Sekolah’ here today.

He added that Yayasan Peneraju would also provide short-term Japanese language courses for those selected to undergo training in the Land of the Rising Sun.

He said this effort was in line with the national agenda of ensuring Malaysians were given priority in filling job opportunities through investments from overseas investors. — Bernama