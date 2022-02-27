Gov't mulls setting up ‘endemic ambassador’ to ensure SOP compliance: Annuar (Updated)

PONTIAN: The government is looking into establishing the Covid-19 ‘endemic ambassador’ team, a group of volunteers comprised of various parties, including members of the Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family community) nationwide.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this is to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of Covid-19 were complied with by the community, in line with the endemic phase.

He said this was because the enforcement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the existing law alone would not be enough to ensure the safety and health of the people when the country transitioning into the endemic phase.

“The endemic phase means that the virus (Covid-19) is still among us but life needs to return to normal and this requires self-discipline.

“What is required is self-discipline by individuals in the community and it is difficult to implement if there is no self-reminder of the SOPs compliance by the community members themselves,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the presentation of the state-level family community letters (western zone) in Tanjung Piai, near here today.

Annuar said the endemic ambassadors are expected to involve companies related to the aviation sector as they always deal with passengers and tourists entering and leaving the country.

“They (endemic ambassadors) need to proactively remind passengers or tourists on do’s and don’ts, in accordance with the endemic environment. In fact, there is a suggestion for Pos Malaysia staff who are involved in delivering letters and so on, to be roped in as endemic ambassadors.

“More than 30,000 Malaysian Family Community Committee members who are already in the country also need to be given the training to play the role of ambassadors,” he said, stressing that the move was in line with the slogan ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ (we take care of each other).

He added that the proposed setting up of ‘endemic ambassador’ will be submitted to the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting next week. — Bernama