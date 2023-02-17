Gov't never discussed on trimming the civil service: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government never had any plan or discussion to reduce the number of civil servants in the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the government has always been grateful for the cooperation extended by civil servants over the years.

“Awesome TV’s news programme Berita 757 reported that there seemed to be “observers” who have proposed that the number of civil servants be reduced.

“The government vehemently denies claims that the number of civil servants will be reduced.

"As such, I urge Berita 757 to explain this ridiculous idea and proposal," he said in a Twitter post today.