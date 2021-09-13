Gov't, opposition finalise details, to sign historic memorandum of understanding today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government and the opposition yesterday finalised the details of a historic memorandum of understanding scheduled to be inked today in an effort to ensure political stability to address the Covid-19 pandemic and drive economic recovery through a bi-partisan approach.

According to a joint statement issued by representatives from the government and the opposition, with the signing of the memorandum, focus and priority will be given by both parties to carving out a new political landscape.

The memorandum is scheduled to be signed at 5 pm today at Parliament’s Banquet Hall.

“This will be done through transformation and reform initiatives in the government administration, particularly in strengthening the role of the Parliamentary institution,” the statement read.

Both parties have also agreed to fully disclose the memorandum of understanding to the public as a sign of commitment to transparency and accountability.

The signing ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, along with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, the statement said.

Representing the government, meanwhile, will be Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan; Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

PH will be represented by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub; DAP national organising secretary Loke Siew Fook; DAP national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo; PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil. -Bernama