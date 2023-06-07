Gov’t to issue guidelines on support letters to prevent power abuse: PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: A new set of guidelines will be issued to civil servants to ensure support letters or references do not end up being misused for personal interests, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

It said this was among the matters agreed upon in the Special Cabinet Meeting on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

“The government takes a serious view of the issue of issuing support letters with elements of corruption and abuse of power to the extent of jeopardising the image of the government administration,” the statement read.

The meeting also agreed in principle with proposed improvements to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711) to ensure a more reliable and effective complaint channel.

The PMO said the government is committed to implementing the governance empowerment agenda as best as possible to support the country’s development and ensure that all of its efforts are free from elements of corruption, malpractice and abuse of power.

The meeting also discussed the implementation status of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 as well as the direction of empowering anti-corruption initiatives in line with Article 5 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

“Therefore, the government agreed to continue the continuation of the NACP with a new strategy at the national level known as the National AntiCorruption Strategies (NACS),” the statement read.

It also decided that the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) should be presented periodically at the cabinet meeting for immediate follow-up action. This will start with LKAN 2022 with a new, more structured format so that each reported issue can be acted upon more effectively.

The PMO also informed that the government will also continue the momentum of the JKKMAR meetings based on the commitment to strengthen governance and combat corruption.

The meeting, which focuses on recommendations for more holistic governance improvements, also agreed that property declarations by administrative members be enforced with a new, more comprehensive format for property declaration reporting once it has been given improvements.

“Therefore, the national good governance ecosystem will be strengthened through the National Good Governance Plan (MyGovernance) as a guide for the public sector regarding the implementation of good governance principles,” the statement read.

The Malaysian Governance Index will be used as a mechanism to measure the level of good governance in the country, while a study on the implementation of the Governance Act will be carried out to ensure effective good governance practices, it said. -Bernama